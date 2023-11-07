Four players shortlisted for GPL Player of the Month for October

Four exceptional players have been shortlisted for the NASCO Player of the Month award for their remarkable performances throughout October in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The nominees include Isaac Mintah from Aduana FC, Nurudeen Yussif Mohammed representing Asante Kotoko SC, Michael Ampadu of Hearts of Oak SC, and Abdul Manaf Umar hailing from Nsoatreman FC, as well as Appiah Maccarthy who plays for Bibiani GoldStars FC.

These players have consistently displayed outstanding skills and contributed significantly to their respective clubs' performances during the month. Their exceptional performances have not only caught the attention of fans but also earned them a spot on the shortlist for this prestigious award.

The winner of the NASCO Player of the Month award will receive a 43-inch NASCO Television set generously provided by Electroland Ghana Limited.

Football enthusiasts and fans of these players eagerly await the announcement of the winner and look forward to the upcoming matches in the Ghana Premier League.