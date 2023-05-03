Frank de Boer comments on Arsenal's interest in Mohammed Kudus

Former Netherlands manager Frank de Boer has given his thoughts on Arsenal's reported interest in Ajax's Mohammed Kudus and Chelsea's Mason Mount.

The Athletic reported last week that the two attacking midfielders are being considered by Arsenal to fill the number eight position.

De Boer, who is impressed by both players, believes they would be good acquisitions for the Premier League club.

"In any case, certainly for the width. They are both top players," he said.

He added that having a strong squad is important for success in the Premier League, which includes playing 38 games and competing in multiple cup competitions. "If a few players drop out, then you have adequate replacements are needed if you want to compete at the top," De Boer said.

Arsenal have had a relatively injury-free season and have often played with the same line-up, but De Boer believes having quality replacements is crucial for the long-term success of the team.