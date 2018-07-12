Fred Pappoe wants Ghanaians to desist from dragging Thomas Partey into Captaincy brouhaha

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, Fred Pappoe has called on Ghanaians to end the pursuit for Thomas Partey to be handed Captaincy of the senior national team.

According to Fred Pappoe, the 25 year old should be allowed to concentrate on his career rather than dragging him into the captaincy argument.

The Captaincy at the senior national team has been a thorny issue in recent times with a purported Andre Ayew and Asamoah Gyan faction in camp over who leads the team.

However, without the two, Partey has led the team in both competitive and friendly games, including the games against Japan and Iceland.

“One thing I will plead with Ghanaians is that do not taint Thomas Partey with this captaincy argument. Let’s keep him out of that. We owe it as a responsibility to the young man. He has a huge potential, huge talent and he is hugely promising, let’s not disturb him with this captaincy thing. Let’s keep him away from that for the time being”, he told Ghanaweb.

Meanwhile, the Atletico Madrid player has indicated he is not interested in the captaincy and would love to rather win laurels with the country.

“This is just the beginning, I cannot say I am the captain of the Black Stars because I have important players in front of me so I just work harder as I said earlier and anything that comes is a bonus," he said at the Ghana Football Awards.

“As a player, I just play to achieve more for my club and country, being a captain doesn’t make me achieve anything, I just have to do my work and it will be the decision of the coach to choose a captain, Partey said.