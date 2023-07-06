Frederick Acheampong admits to the need for massive investment to revive Ghana Football

Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Frederick Acheampong has joined the chorus of those calling for increased investment in sports infrastructure.

His remark came after Deputy Sports Minister Evans Opoku Bobie complimented Morocco's football facilities [the King Mohammed VI facilities] in a social media video. Mr. Opoku Bobie was taken on a tour after Ghana's 5-1 defeat to Morocco which eventually played a role in Ghana's early exit at the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

Frederick Acheampong emphasised sports infrastructure as one of the most important components in developing future talent for the country.

“I agree with people who say that we lack infrastructure; I think we need to develop infrastructure well. As for talent everyone has it in the world. I saw Hearts of Oak sign a player from the Central African Republic it tells you that everyone has talent," he said to Citi Sports

“So what you need to do is unearth it, to develop it and we need infrastructure so that’s an area we need to pay particular attention to” he added.

The senior national team, the Black Stars had also been knocked out from the Group stage of the 2021 AFCON and the 2022 World Cup while various youth teams and Women's national teams have equally had their share of disappointments in tournaments.

Sports facilities are currently under construction for the 2023 Africa Games set to be held in Ghana in March 2024 which could help provide some respite to the current situation.