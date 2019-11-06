French giants Marseille celebrate legend Abedi Pele on 55th birthday

French Ligue I side Olympique Marseille celebrated their legend Abedi Ayew Pele on his 55th birthday.

The French giants posted memorable videos of the former Ghana international on their social media pages in remembrance of his influence at the club during his time in France.

Abedi Pele, arguable Ghana's greatest ever football import, won the UEFA Champions League and multiple league titles with Marseille.

It was during his time with the club that he named African Player of the year three times on a row.

Abedi Pele was also an Africa Cup of Nations winner with the Black Stars, after winning in in 1982.

"It's the birthday of another legend. Winner of the CAN in 1982, it is also he who will be decisive passer on the only goal at Olympique Marseille. Our Olympian celebrates 55 years old today. Happy Birthday Abedi," Marseille posted on Twitter.

Pele spent 6 years at Marseille playing 112 times, scoring 23 goals.

C'est l'anniversaire d'une autre légende 🙌 ⠀ Vainqueur de la CAN en 1982, c'est aussi lui qui sera passeur décisif sur l'unique but lors d'#OMMilan🏆 ⠀ Notre Olympien fête ses 5⃣5⃣ ans aujourd'hui, joyeux anniversaire Abedi 🎂 ⠀#120AnsDeLegende pic.twitter.com/tnDvWngtLz — Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) November 5, 2019

By Lukman Abdul Mumin