French outfit Lille target Alexander Djiku as Jose Fonte's replacement

Ghana international Alexander Djiku has emerged as a transfer target for French Ligue 1 club, Lille following his contract which is set to expire at Strasbourg.

The defender has been an important player for the French club, helping them avoid relegation in the recently concluded competition, finishing 15th, two places above the danger zone.

His performances have sparked the interest of fellow Ligue 1 club Lille, according to sources close to GHANAsoccernet.

The 28-year-old has surfaced as a possible successor for Portuguese defender Jose Fonte, who is set to depart the former French Champions this summer.

Lille are understood to have approached Djiku's representative about a possible move in the current transfer window.

Meanwhile, Djiku is said to have met with Besiktas management, who traveled to France last month to discuss a possible summer transfer.

Trabzonspor and TSG Hoffenheim are also interested in the Black Stars defender, although no formal contact has been made.

The Ghana international missed out on a move to the Spanish La Liga after Sevilla pulled out in the last stages of negotiations due to the Europa League Champions' inability to meet the centre-back's asking price.

Djiku joined Strasbourg in July 2019, scoring four goals and assisting three others.