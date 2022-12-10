Friendly against Hearts of Oak good test for my team- Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker 

Black Galaxies head coach Annor Walker says the friendly against Hearts of Oak will give his side a proper test as the team prepares ahead of the 2023 Africa Nations Championship to be hosted in Algeria next month.

Ghana have been handed a tough group where they face defending champions Morocco, Sudan and Madagascar in Group C.

The team opened camp at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram two weeks ago.

Coach Annor Walker will test his players with this high profile friendly against the Ghanaian giants on Sunday.

"We will continue until the final day that we will leave for the tournament. Luckily, we are playing Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday and as one of the biggest teams in Ghana, I think they will give us a good test", Annor Walker said in an interview with the GFA.

The FC Samatex coach revealed the Ghana FA is trying to secure an international friendly for the team before the tournament.

"The GFA is working on an international firendly for us but they are not done yet so i decided to play them for now, in place of an international friendly. So, our preparation is on course"