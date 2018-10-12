Friendly Match Report: Ghana 3-0 Asante Kotoko- Black Stars easily destroy Porcupine Warriors

The Black Stars strolled to a comfortable 3-0 win over giants Asante Kotoko in a friendly played on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The match was arranged to get the national team busy after CAF cancelled the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.

In the 21st minute, Majeed Waris connected home after controlling midfielder Isaac Sackey's pass before shooting into the right bottom corner.

Two minutes after the break, the Black Stars doubled their lead through returnee striker Emmanuel Boateng.

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu dribbled past Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong and then teed up the Levante forward who fired into the bottom corner of the right post.

After 55 minutes Atsu scored his goal after shrugging off defender Wahab Adams to shoot past Danlad Ibrahim.

Eight minutes from time, Prince Acquah and Kwame Boahene all made scoring attempts but were inches away from goal.

The two teams sold out a good match and the fans who thronged the stadium gave a good account of themselves.