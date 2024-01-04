Frimpong Manso: Ghana's AFCON 2023 chances 'difficult' but not impossible’

Former Ghana international Frimpong Manso, who now coaches Bibiani Goldstars, has expressed scepticism about the Black Stars' chances of winning the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Despite failing to completely rule out Ghana's chances, Manso believes it will be difficult for the team to annex the trophy, considering their recent poor performance in matches against Comoros, USA, and Mexico.

In an interview with Kessben FM, Manso stated, "It will be very difficult for Ghana to win the AFCON, but we can't rule the team out entirely. These surprises often happen in tournaments, when the hope is little, that's when big surprises happen."

Ghana have opened camp in Kumasi, where they will prepare for the tournament, which is scheduled to kick off on January 13, 2024. Black Stars, who haven't won the tournament since 1982 when they clinched their fourth trophy, face seven-time champions Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique in the group stage.

He further added, "I cannot say the Black Stars are going to win the tournament. I will be very optimistic of winning the tournament when we qualify to the next stage (round 16) of the competition."

Manso's comments echo the sentiments of many fans and analysts who have expressed concern over Ghana's recent performances.