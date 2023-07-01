GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Frothing Asamoah Gyan blasts ‘egoistic and sub-standard’ Black Meteors after eviction

Published on: 01 July 2023
Ghana players celebrating at the 2023 CAF U23 Nations Cup in Morocco.

Recently-retired Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan has ripped into the national U23 men’s team after their ignominious elimination from the CAF U23 Nations Cup in Morocco on Friday, 30 June 2023.

The country’s all-time top scorer twisted the knife deeper into the playing body which had some promising stars like Fatawu Ishahaku and Nordsjaelland golden boy Ernest Nuamah.

The Black Meteors drew 1-1 with Guinea in their final Group match and got evicted from the competition with four points.

''What I saw in this Black meteors team is some players think they are bigger than the whole team. Small hype and fame ? SHM,'' the former Sunderland and Al Ain star man posted on his Twitter page.

He added: ''Modern football is not about only what you do with the ball. It’s about what you do without the ball. I see players thinking the can play alone. It’s about time we wake up and defend when we lose the ball. SMH.''

 

 

Ghana were tied on four points with Guinea but were knocked out due to inferior goal difference.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

