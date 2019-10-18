Full list of newly-elected Regional FA chairmen of the Ghana Football Association

The Ghana FA held elections on Friday to elect the various leaders of the ten regions with all the chairmen retaining their seats in the highly anticipated polls.

Below is the full list of the new chairmen of the Regional FAs for the next four years:

Greater Accra Region = Samuel Aboabire

Ashanti Region = Osei Tutu Agyemang

Eastern Region = Linford Asamoah

Western Region = Simon Ehomah

Central Region = Robert Duncan

Upper East Region= Salifu Zida

Upper West Region = Yahaya Sadugu

Brong Ahafo Region = Ralph Gyambra

Volta Region = Daniel Agbogah

Northern Region = Abu Alhassan