Full list of newly-elected Regional FA chairmen of the Ghana Football Association

The Ghana FA held elections on Friday to elect the various leaders of the ten regions with all the chairmen retaining their seats in the highly anticipated polls.
Below is the full list of the new chairmen of the Regional FAs for the next four years:
Greater Accra Region = Samuel Aboabire
Ashanti Region = Osei Tutu Agyemang
Eastern Region = Linford Asamoah
Western Region = Simon Ehomah
Central Region = Robert Duncan
Upper East Region= Salifu Zida
Upper West Region = Yahaya Sadugu
Brong Ahafo Region = Ralph Gyambra
Volta Region = Daniel Agbogah
Northern Region = Abu Alhassan