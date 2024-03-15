Full Statement: Ghana FA announces Otto Addo's reappointment as Black Stars coach

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has approved the decision of the five-member Black Stars Head Coach search committee to name Otto Addo as the next coach of Ghana.

This follows a long but decisive emergency meeting of the executive Council Council on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

The Council was presented with the report of the search committee led by Vice President Mark Addo for further deliberations.

Consequently, the Ghana Football Association has reached an agreement with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund for Otto Addo to be released to take up the job.

Otto Addo will be offered a 34-month contract with an option for a further 24 months.

"Otto was exceptional in the interview process and was rated highly by the search committee, hence the decision," President Simeon-Okraku told ghanafa.org.

"There were some brilliant individuals among the coaches who applied for the job, so the committee took the pain to interview a chunk of them to pick their thoughts on their intentions to transform the team within a short period of time due to our peculiar situation"

"The Committee was overly satisfied with Otto's performance for which reason he was recommended to the Executive Council for approval," President Simeon-Okraku added.

Otto will be allowed by Borussia Dortmund to join Ghana for the March international window, after which he will travel back to the club to officially hand over and take up the job permanently in May this year.