Gary Neville slams Arsenal star Thomas Partey for losing form at crucial time in title run-in

Arsenal's Thomas Partey lost his form at the most "vital time" of the season and was "nowhere near it" during the title run-in, according to Gary Neville.

The Ghana midfielder's dip in form was a significant blow to Arsenal's title credentials, as they now trail Manchester City by four points with just two games to play.

Earlier in the campaign, Partey's brilliant form had helped Arsenal to an eight-point lead over City. However, his recent performances have been well below par, allowing City to leapfrog Arsenal in the title race.

Neville was critical of Partey's performances in recent weeks, saying that his "form and composure have deserted him at the most vital time."

Partey's poor form has seen him lose his place in midfield to Jorginho in recent weeks. Although the Italian performed well in Arsenal's recent win over Newcastle, the Gunners were outplayed by Brighton in a 3-0 defeat on Sunday. Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard admitted after the loss that the club has "no" hope of winning the title now.

With City set to face Chelsea this weekend, they will clinch the title if they secure a victory. Despite Arsenal's recent setbacks, manager Mikel Arteta remains optimistic about his team's future.