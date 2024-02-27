Gary Neville urges Mohammed Kudus to improve decision-making skills

Former England and Manchester United defender Gary Neville has urged Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus to display greater maturity and improve his decision-making on the field.

Neville made these comments following Kudus' impressive performance in West Ham's 4-2 win over Brentford, where he provided an assist and showed promising form.

Speaking on his podcast, Neville praised Kudus for his potential but emphasised the need for him to become more consistent in his decision-making, especially when it comes to shooting and passing.

Neville noted that while Kudus has a natural ability to create chances, he sometimes takes unnecessary risks that can lead to missed opportunities for his team.

"Kudus has got something special, but he needs to be more mature in his final choices," Neville said.

"Sometimes wingers can be unpredictable, but they need to be unpredictable not just to the opposition but also to their own teammates. In the first half, he took one or two wild shots instead of making a final pass."

Despite this criticism, Neville recognised Kudus' improvement in the second half of the match, particularly when he provided an assist for Jarrod Bowen's goal.

Neville believes that with greater precision and maturity, Kudus can become a truly exceptional player.

In the match against Brentford, Kudus played for 89 minutes, registered an assist, and took five shots off target.

He has now scored six goals and provided two assists for West Ham in the Premier League, and 10 goals overall in all competitions.