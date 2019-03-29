Genk star Joseph Aidoo shares 'on-top-of-the-world' feeling after Ghana debut

KRC Genk defender Joseph Aidoo is delighted to make his debut for Ghana in their 3-1 victory over Mauritania in Tuesday's international friendly.

Having previously represented Ghana at the U20 level at the African Youth Championship and FIFA World Cup in 2015, Aidoo earned his first senior call up ahead of the final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya.

He was named on the bench when the Black Stars pipped the Harambee Stars 1-0 on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The centre back was given a start against Mauritania and went ahead to enjoy all minutes of the game as goals from Kwesi Appiah, Caleb Ekuban and Thomas Partey gave the Black Stars a resounding win in Accra.

"You don’t need to be told, I’m very excited to finally get my debut game for the Black Stars and to crown it a win makes it a bit special," he expressed.

"It is all players’ dream to represent the country and I feel very honored to get my first cap for the national team.

"This is an indication that hard work pays and I will continue to do my best at the club level so I can get more opportunities to represent my country."

With Ghana booking a place at the 2019 AFCON slated to kick-off in June, the former Inter Allies FC star aims at making the final squad for the tournament in Egypt.

By Nuhu Adams