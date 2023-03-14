George Afriyie urges Ghanaians to support rising star Mohammed Kudus

George Afriyie has called on Ghanaians to support rising football star Mohammed Kudus in prayers.

The former Ghana Football Association vice president urged his fellow countrymen to continue to support Kudus, even if he fails, in order to help him reach his full potential in the coming years.

In an interview with 3Sports, Afriyie said, "Having seen the likes of Abedi Pele [Ayew], Michael Essien, Asamoah Gyan, and Sulley Muntari, I think that it’s gotten to the turn of Mohammed Kudus. He has started so well and is doing so well. He needs our prayers and support."

Afriyie went on to emphasize that Kudus is on track to follow in the footsteps of other Ghanaian football greats, saying "From what he is doing, he is going to emerge just as his predecessors have been able to do. I have no doubt that he will be able to deliver and make Ghana proud and lift the flag of Ghana very very high."

Kudus, who is currently playing for Ajax, is having his best season yet in the ongoing 2022/23 football campaign with 20 goals in all competitions. He has been included in the Ghana squad for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers.