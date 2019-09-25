George Alhassan: Ghana lack quality to conquer Africa

Ex-Ghana great George Alhassan insists Black Stars lack the quality to win the Africa Cup of Nations.

It has been over 39 years Ghana last won the most prestigious football tournament on the continent but the former striker does not see the Black Stars break the jinx any time soon.

The Black Stars were eliminated in the Round of 16 of the 2019 edition hosted by Egypt.

Before then, Ghana had been to the finals of Africa's biggest football competition twice in the previous four editions but have failed to clinch the ultimate.

“Look at our players now and look at the players we had a decade ago. Look at their quality now, which teams do they play for in Europe? They are nothing to write home about,” he said.

Alhassan was key member of the Black Stars squad that won Ghana's last Africa Cup of Nations trophy in 1982.

The Accra Great Olympics legend was top scorer of the tournament with four goals.