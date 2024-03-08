George Boateng: Former Black Stars assistant coach enhances coaching skills at Manchester United

Former assistant coach of the Black Stars George Boateng has dedicated the past week to sharpening his coaching prowess at Carrington, where he underwent a coaching observation with Manchester United.

During this period, Boateng had the valuable opportunity to study the methods of Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag and seasoned tactician Steve McClaren.

Sources close to George Boateng indicate that he is committed to enhancing his coaching knowledge and skills, with aspirations of returning to the touchline shortly.

The former coach of the Aston Villa U-23 team has a rich coaching background and is keen on staying abreast of the latest coaching methodologies.

Boateng, who previously served as assistant to Otto Addo, played a crucial role in helping Ghana qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. His coaching experience also extends to his time as an assistant to former Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton.

Despite losing his position with the Black Stars following the dissolution of the technical team after the team's exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Boateng remains determined to evolve as a coach.

His recent coaching observation at Manchester United underscores his commitment to continuous learning and professional growth.