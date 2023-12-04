German-born Ghanaian teenager Justin Diehl faces potential exit from FC Koln as interest grows

Highly rated German-born Ghanaian sensation Justin Diehl could be on the verge of departing FC Köln as a free agent next summer, with Bayer Leverkusen reportedly making a push to secure his services.

Numerous clubs from both Germany and abroad have expressed interest in the rising star, making his future at FC Köln uncertain.

The 19-year-old prolific forward has made a significant impact in the German lower tier, netting an impressive 12 goals in just 18 appearances. His stellar performances have caught the attention of several clubs, sparking inquiries about a potential move.

While a contract extension is not entirely ruled out, the club and Diehl's camp are not currently engaged in concrete talks, according to reports from Sky Sports Germany. The situation suggests that Diehl might explore new opportunities as a free agent next summer unless a contract extension is negotiated in the coming months.

This news has ignited a flurry of speculation about Diehl's future destination, with fans eagerly monitoring the developments.

The coming months are expected to bring clarity to Diehl's future, but the competition among interested clubs, particularly the reported interest from Bayer Leverkusen, adds an intriguing layer to this evolving football saga.