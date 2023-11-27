‘Getting a point with Hearts of Oak is better’ – Berekum Chelsea coach Christopher Ennin

Berekum Chelsea tactician has expressed satisfaction with the point earned when they clashed with Hearts of Oak in a pulsating match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Bibires broke the deadlock on 24 minutes through Kofi Essien but Gideon Asante climbed off the bench to pull parity for Hearts in the 70th minute.

The Phobians kept probing for the winner after getting the equalizer but the visitors weathered the storm to ensure the spoils were shared at full time.

Ennin was pleased with the draw. He told StarTimes: “It’s quite a tough game but getting a point with Hearts of Oak at home, it’s away, it’s better. I really appreciate my boys for such a good game.”

Berekum Chelsea are in 4th position on the league standings with 20 points, just a point behind leaders, Aduana. Their next game is a trip to Kumasi to face Kotoko.

By Suleman Asante