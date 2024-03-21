Getting another job not a problem, says Kotoko coach

Asante Kotoko's head coach, Prosper Ogum, remains resolute in the face of mounting pressure from fans calling for his dismissal following the team's recent poor performance in the Ghana Premier League.

Despite enduring a disappointing run, losing four out of their five matches in the second round, Ogum remains undeterred.

The Porcupine Warriors, currently positioned eighth on the league table after slipping from third, have stirred dissatisfaction among supporters, who are clamoring for a turnaround in fortunes.

However, Ogum, formerly of West Africa Football Academy (WAFA), appears determined to navigate the challenges and steer the club back to a commendable position.

In a recent statement on Kumasi-based Angel FM, Ogum exuded confidence, stating, "If I leave Kotoko next season, I can get a job locally and internationally." He further emphasized his capability to secure employment, citing prior opportunities both domestically and abroad. Ogum's resolve remains unshaken, despite the growing scrutiny surrounding his tenure at the club.

The coach's determination to weather the storm comes ahead of Kotoko's crucial fixture against second-placed Nations FC on Sunday, March 22, 2024.

With the spotlight firmly on him, Ogum is poised to harness his experience and expertise to orchestrate a turnaround for the team, reaffirming his belief in his abilities to deliver results both on the pitch and in his career trajectory beyond Kotoko.