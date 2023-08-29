GFA announces women's teams for Ghana Premier League clubs

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has taken a significant step in preparation for the upcoming 2023/24 league season by officially revealing the women's teams associated with Ghana Premiership clubs.

This announcement aligns with the Club Licensing requirement set in place for the forthcoming league season, set to kick off on September 15, 2023.

As part of this development, notable clubs have established women's teams, showcasing their commitment to fostering women's football within the nation. Asante Kotoko, for instance, has chosen the Kumasi Sports Academy as the foundation for its women's team, while Hearts of Oak has introduced Oak Ladies, with former Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe leading the side.

Great Olympics, an Accra-based club, has opted for LA Ladies FC, further bolstering the women's football landscape. Similarly, Nsoatreman FC has embraced Candy Soccer Academy Ladies as its women's team.

The inclusion of these women's teams reflects a collective effort to elevate women's football in Ghana, providing more opportunities for female athletes to showcase their skills and contribute to the sport's growth.