GFA appoints Swiss trainer Nora Hauptle as new Black Queens coach

The Ghana Football Association has appointed Swiss trainer Nora Hauptle as the new coach of the Black Queens.

The 39-year-old replaces Mercy Quarcoo-Tagoe and will be assisted by Joyce Boatey-Agyei and Aboagye Dacosta.

Hauptle has been working with the team for sometime but will assume full leadership following her confirmation as head coach.

Meanwhile, Boatey-Agyei is a physical Education Tutor and Coach of Kumasi Girls Senior High School while Dacosta played for Asante Kotoko and is currently head coach of Ashtown Ladies.

Profile of Nora Hauptle

Nora Hauptle is a product of the University of Bern where she attained her Masters in Sports Sciences – also a Bachelor of Philosophy and Minor in Theatre Sciences.

Nora holds is a UEFA Pro Licence certificate and has previously worked as an Instructor for the Swiss Football Association.

She holds other Diploma Certificates such a, UEFA Mentorship Hope Powell – Brighton and Hove Albion FC, CAS Sports Management – University of St. Gallen and Shalkeh 04, Athletics Coach – Swiss Football Association and Swiss Tennis, Strength and Conditioning – Swiss Olympic team, Olympic Weightlifting – Swiss Olympic team as well as EXOS Level I & FMS and Sailing and Motoboat Licence.

She played for BSC Young Boys, FFC Zuchwil 05, FC Twente Enschade, FC Thun and the Swiss national team between 1996 and 2010. From 2009 to 2012 she was coach at FC Thun and later worked as a conditioning coach for Tennis player Romina Oprandi.

Nora previously worked with the Israeli Football Association as Head Coach and Women’s Director for the national team and also had a stint with SC Sand 1946 – a German Women’s Bundeliga club.