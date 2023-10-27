GFA approves minute's silence in honour of late Ga Manye at upcoming matches

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has granted approval for a minute's silence to be observed in honour of the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III, at all betPawa Premier League, Malta Guinness Women's Premier League, and MTN FA Cup matches scheduled for this weekend.

Naa Dedei Omaedru III, the revered Queen Mother of the Ga State, sadly passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at the age of 88.

The Ga Traditional Council has announced that the funeral and burial ceremony for the Paramount Queen Mother of the Ga State is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

In accordance with directives from the Ga Traditional Council, businesses are expected to remain closed on Saturday, October 28, in observance of the funeral proceedings.

The football community joins in mourning and extends its condolences, wishing for the peaceful repose of the late First Lady of the Ga State's soul.