GFA assures Ghanaians of Black Meteors’ qualification for Paris 2024 Olympics

Ghana Football Association (GFA) General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, has expressed confidence in the Black Meteors' ability to secure a spot in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The Ghana U-23 team, who last played at the Olympics in 2004, have a clear opportunity before them with the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Harrison Addo stated that all major stakeholders are working diligently to ensure that the team is prepared for the tournament in Morocco, performs well, and ultimately secures a place in Paris 2024.

“The quest is to qualify for the Paris Olympic Games next year, so the technical team, the FA, and everybody is geared up, in terms of the preparations to ensure that we present a good team.

“We want to give them good preparations so they are in the position to compete with the rest of Africa in terms of the other teams that will come for the tournament. “Three full slots are available for the Olympics, and there is also a 50/50 slot, so we want to take one of those slots for the Olympic Games," he added.

The Black Meteors qualified for the AFCON after defeating Algeria 2-1 on aggregate last month.