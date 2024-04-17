GFA boss Kurt Okraku backs Committee for U15 Girls Challenge Cup

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has expressed his support for the Committee tasked with overseeing the maiden edition of the U15 Girls Challenge Cup, urging them to ensure a top-notch experience for the young participants.

"The U15 Girls Challenge Cup falls in line with the Women’s Football Strategy implementation by the Football Association. It has a significant interest from FIFA and we must ensure we tick all the boxes. I am very happy the team is meeting â€“ the feeling and energy within the group is heart-warming," Okraku stated during the meeting.

He further emphasised the importance of broad representation in the tournament, stating, "Even though they will come as a regional team, it must represent all facets of the region: Kids in school, Kids on the streets and grassroots amongst others. Talents can be found everywhere!"

President Okraku also highlighted the critical role of the U15 stage in talent identification and progression, saying, "If we get the U15 teams right, the approach will be for them to be promoted en-bloc year after year with only about 10% of the intake being opened for exceptional new faces to be considered."

Furthermore, he urged the committee to prioritize safeguarding and regional ownership of the tournament. "FIFA mandates that qualified safeguarding officers must always be part of the meetings... They must push their regional ministers to own this. It’s a regional representation," he advised.

In conclusion, President Okraku thanked the committee members for their dedication to Ghana football, saying, "I believe that the team here has the capacity to deliver for us. I will support the team all the way!"

The launch of the tournament is scheduled for June 14, 2024, at the Headquarters of the Ghana Football Association, and it forms a vital part of the Women’s Football Strategy implementation (2023-26).