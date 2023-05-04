GFA boss Kurt Okraku commissions borehole facilities to improve pitch quality

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has commissioned two borehole facilities in the Greater Accra Region to improve the quality of pitches and ultimately enhance competitions across the country.

The two facilities are located at the Nungua Town Park and the Teshie MATS Park.

Several borehole facilities have been commissioned in various parts of the country in the last few months, benefiting the Premier League, Division One League, Women’s Premier League, and Regional Game centres.

The Teshie MATS Park is the home ground of Women’s Premier League side Army Ladies, while the Nungua Town Park serves as the home ground for Danbort FC.

The GFA boss was joined by John Ansah, a member of the Safety and Security Committee and Vice Chairman of the Black Starlets Management Committee, as well as Samuel Aboabire, Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association.

Okraku stressed that his administration is committed to the development of football in the country.