GFA boss Kurt Okraku delighted with exceeding expectations in 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season

The recently concluded 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season has left the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, pleasantly surprised, as it surpassed his initial expectations.

Medeama SC clinched the championship title on Sunday with an impressive 3-0 victory over Tamale City at Akoon Park, securing a final total of 60 points.

Okraku, alongside other officials and dignitaries, was present in Tarkwa to witness the Yellow and Mauve team lift the coveted trophy. After the intense match and the subsequent medal and trophy presentation, Okraku shared his assessment of the season.

"Unbelievable, unbelievable, beyond my expectations. Today, we have made a strong statement that we possess an unwavering passion for our sports. We love our GPL (Ghana Premier League), and our GPL is alive," expressed Okraku enthusiastically during an interview with StarTimes.

Continuing his reflection on the season, Okraku added, "What we have witnessed this season has been an incredible journey. It has been a season that allowed all of us to indulge in football at the highest level of quality. Until the very last minutes of our game on the final day, everyone was on the edge of their seats. Ghana football is undeniably alive."

As champions, Medeama SC will proudly represent the country in the upcoming 2023/24 CAF Champions League, aiming to showcase their prowess on the continental stage.