GFA boss Kurt Okraku extends condolences to family of late Black Stars captain Awuley Quaye

The family of the late former Black Stars captain, Emmanuel Awuley Quaye, paid a visit to Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku to officially inform him of the legendary Ghanaian defender's passing.

Led by his son, Awuley Quaye Jnr, the family conveyed the events leading up to his death and the plans for his burial to President Kurt Okraku at the GFA Headquarters.

They were warmly received by President Kurt Okraku, Executive Council member Nana Sarfo Oduro, Head of Public Relations and Strategy Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, Human Resource Manager Keziah Afosa, and Director of the GFA Foundation Malcolm Frazier Appeadu.

The funeral of the departed Ghanaian football great has been scheduled for May 3-4, 2024.

President Okraku paid tribute to the remarkable contributions of the late former national star and assured the family of the Football Association's support as preparations for his farewell are underway.

"I will start by expressing my condolences and that of the Football Association to the family. Awuley Quaye Senior was a veritable pillar. It’s unfortunate but that’s the reality of life: The Holy Book tells us that we’ll all be gone at some point in our lives," President Okraku said.

"The time we’ll depart this earth is not in our hands. Fortunately, he lived his life and lived it well. On behalf of the FA, we want to express our condolences to all of us. Like I said, Senior has played his part and contributed immensely to the success and forward march of Ghana football," the FA President stated, as he honoured the memory of Awuley Quaye Senior.

In expressing the support of the GFA for the family, Mr. Kurt Okraku stated, "This funeral is our funeral and we’ll work closely with you (the family) to ensure we give him the respect that he deserves. You can always count on us. We’ll inform Government, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports, about the unfortunate news of his passing and ensure we give him a befitting burial."

Quaye's legacy in Ghanaian football is illustrious, having led the national team to victory in the memorable Africa Cup of Nations in 1978.

The renowned son of Ghanaian football left an indelible mark on the sport in the country with his enviable leadership qualities.

The celebrated defender was also a legendary figure for Ghanaian Premier League club Great Olympics, playing a pivotal role in the team's domestic successes during the 1970s.

He was the father of former Ghana U 17 star Awuley Quaye Jnr and former Qatari midfielder Lawrence Awuley Quaye.

Quaye’s commitment, character, leadership qualities, and passion for both club and country will forever remain etched in our memory.