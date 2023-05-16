GFA boss Kurt Okraku highlights impact of the Ghana Football School on football development

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has highlighted the significance of the newly established Ghana Football School in the country's football development.

Okraku emphasised the school's potential as a platform for former footballers to contribute to the growth of the sport.

During the official launch of the project on May 16, Okraku expressed his belief in the school's ability to provide ex-footballers with valuable opportunities to actively participate in the football ecosystem.

He said, "The Ghana Football School will provide everyone with the opportunity to acquire the necessary skillset. This is the best chance we can create for our ex-footballers, who have a lot more to offer than what they are currently doing."

The GFA aims to collaborate with reputable academic institutions such as UPSA, the University of Ghana, KNUST, GIMPA, and the China Europe Business School of Africa to develop training programs that support the career pathways of Ghanaian football legends beyond their playing days.

By leveraging the expertise and knowledge of former footballers, the GFA intends to advance the sport in Ghana. Okraku explained, "The Ghana Football School will work closely with these institutions to determine the best ways to support our legends in achieving the career pathways they desire beyond their time on the football pitch."

The establishment of the Ghana Football School underlines the GFA's commitment to the overall development of football in the country.