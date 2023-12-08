GFA boss Kurt Okraku insists investment in women's football yielding results after WAFCON qualification

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has lauded the Black Queens following their qualification to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Queens edged Namibia to book a place at the tournament to be held in Morocco next year.

The FA Capo believes his outfit's decision to invest massively in the women's game is reaping huge benefits.

“Months ago we took a decision to support and invest in Women’s football and also to ensure that everybody who loves the sport gets the needed respect and recognition," he said at the team's arrival on Thursday.

“That singular decision brought us Nora Häuptle and brought you together as a group. From the very beginning you all decided to die for the nation," he added.

Since Nora Hauptle took over, the team has won ten games, scoring 34 goals and conceding only twice. The only defeat under the Swiss trainer's leadership was in the second leg of the game against Namibia.

“Today that hard work has yielded these results. Thanks to you for achieving this feat, Ghana is proud and shall surely reward you."