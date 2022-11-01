GFA boss Kurt Okraku salutes government for funding national teams

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has praised the government for continuing to fund the national teams.

‘’Our journey has been helped massively by the political leadership of this country’’ he said during the dinner with Legends event at East Legon Saturday.

‘’We all know that the Football Association cannot afford to fully finance activities of the 12 national teams but in every tournament, Ghana has been present and Ghana has participated, and this is because the political leadership of our country have been very, very supportive’’.

‘’From the President of the land, our sector Minister, Hon Mustapha Ussif and everybody in government who believes or who have the belief that football has a big role to play in the socioeconomic development of our country thank you’’ he added.

The dinner is part of GFA's efforts to rally support for the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup in Qatar in 2022. Black Stars will face Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in the group stage.