GFA confirms: Joseph Paintsil out of Black Stars squad due to immigration issues

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that midfielder Joseph Paintsil will not be available for the Black Stars' upcoming international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda due to immigration issues related to his recent move to the United States.

Paintsil, who signed a four-year contract with LA Galaxy in February, explained that he is unable to travel outside the US until he completes additional immigration documentation procedures.

The GFA statement echoed Paintsil's explanation, stating that "there are some further immigration documentation procedures he must embark upon which is why he is unable to travel outside the United States until the process is completed."

The 26-year-old player's omission from the squad had sparked interest, especially given his previous criticism of coach Otto Addo's decision to exclude him from the 2022 World Cup squad.

However, despite their differences, Paintsil has been performing well in the MLS, scoring two goals and assisting once since his move to LA Galaxy.

The Black Stars will face Nigeria on March 22nd and Uganda four days later, with both matches taking place in Morocco.

Paintsil has made 15 appearances for Ghana since his debut in 2017.