GFA donates to Ali Jarrah's goalkeepers’ academy

The Ghana Football Association has shown its support for Ali Jarrah's goalkeepers' academy by providing footballs and cash assistance.

Ali Jarrah, a former Ghanaian goalkeeper who suffered paralysis in September 1993, has established an academy in Accra aimed at training goalkeepers as a way of giving back to society.

The General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq), expressed the association's gesture, stating, "This is our small contribution to you and we feel it will help urge you to do more. We know a great deal of effort has gone into putting this academy together so giving you a token of support is a step in the right direction."

Jarrah, who played for Accra Hearts of Oak and the Black Starlets, is widely regarded as one of Ghana's finest goalkeepers of all time.