GFA Elections: Bechem United's Kingsley Osei Bonsu beats Elloeny Amande to Executive Council position

Bechem United Chief Executive, Kingsley Osei Bonsu, emerged victorious in a closely-watched contest against his rival, Elloeny Amande, to secure a coveted position on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council at the 2023 GFA Elective Congress in Tamale.

Both aspirants, Elloeny Amande, a former sports broadcast journalist and Chief Executive of Karela United, and Kingsley Osei Bonsu, CEO of Bechem United, displayed their passion and dedication throughout the election process.

Initially tied in the vote count, a run-off was necessary to determine the fifth member of the Executive Council from Premier League clubs.

Ultimately, Kingsley Osei Bonsu triumphed with a final tally of 12 votes to 6, securing his position on the Executive Council.

With this outcome, Osei Bonsu joins other council members, including former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah, Randy Abbey, Nana Oduro Sarfo, and Frederick Acheampong, in representing the 18 Ghana Premier League clubs.