GFA Elections: Exco member Dr Tony Aubynn explains purpose for re-election bid

Ghana Football Association Executive Council member Dr Tony Aubynn has explained his reason for seeking re-election ahead of the upcoming GFA elections stating that there is still more to do after four years.

The football administrator is among current Executive Council Members who are seeking to retain their spot including Dr Randy Abbey, Fred Acheampong, Nana Oduro Sarfo, and Kingsley Osei Bonsu.

They are however set to face competition from, former Black Stars coach, James Kwesi Appiah, Onyina Asenso, Edmund Ackah, Raphael Gyambrah, Elloeny Amande, and Alhaji Moro Akambi as well as the incumbents.

According to him, his purpose for Ghana football is driven by passion and his self-confidence to offer more to help grow the game.

“The current executive council has started a journey. That journey is reachable. We haven’t reached that journey. And so if you have the capacity to support for yet another term, you should be able to do that. I think there are a lot of things that need to be done.” he told Citi Sport.

“You need to do it at a certain level and then you can then give it to someone else to also push. You cannot stay there forever. But whilst you are strong, mentally fit, physically capable to contribute. It’s all sacrificial.

“I mean, generally this is not a piece of work that gives you any financial returns, but sometimes you get insults.”

“But once you are committed to making contributions to the sport that you love, anyone who goes into this area has a passion, is driven by passion. All of us are driven by passion. And so we are going to contribute our quota to bringing Ghana football up again.”

The presidential and executive council membership election will come off on September 27.