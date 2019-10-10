GFA Elections: Fred Pappoe to launch manifesto today

Former GFA Vice President Fred Pappoe will launch his campaign and manifesto for the top FA job today.

The event will be held at The Octagon, at the Accra City Hall at 3:00 pm.

Fred Pappoe will disclose his visions and ambitions for Ghana Football at the launch, as well as his means of achieving the goals.

Pappoe has stated his desire to revive Ghana's Football football following how the country's most loved sport has gone down the drain in recent times.

The Great Olympics Board Member was vice Preside at the Football Association between 2005 to 2010.

He comes up against another ex-veep George Agfriyie, Lawyers Amanda Clinton and George Ankoma Mensah, Kurt Okraku and Nana Yaw Amponsah.