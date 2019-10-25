GFA Elections: I will step down as Dreams FC chief if... — Kurt Okraku

Dreams FC Executive Chairman Kurt Okraku has stated categorically that he will step down his position as the club’s head when he is elected as president of the Ghana Football Association.

Mr. Okraku is one of six candidates contesting for the vacant presidential position at the country’s football governing body.

Speaking at today’s electoral congress at the Physicians and Surgeons Center in Accra, Mr. Kurt Okraku has noted that he plans to step down as Dreams FC CEO if delegates vote for him as the new leader of the FA.

“I wish to announce that I will step down as the chief executive officer of Dreams FC football club if given the mandate as the Ghana Football Association President. This is to enable be dedicate my time and serve the Association,” he disclosed.

Kurt Okraku is facing competition from the likes of George Afriyie, Fred Pappoe, Amanda Clinton, George Ankomah Mensah and Nana Yaw Amponsah for the top job at the GFA.