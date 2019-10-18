GFA Elections: Robert Otieku Duncan wins Central Region FA chairman

Robert Otieku Duncan has been elected the new chairman of the Central Region Football Association by popular acclamation.

The owner and founder of Soccer Intellectuals Football Club (Men and Women) was elected today at the Cape Coast stadium.

With nobody contesting Duncan, delegates present at the congress approved him as the chairman of the Central region football body.

63 out of 75 delegates were present at the congress venue to cast their votes.

All 63 delegates present approved the election of Duncan to become the chairman of the Central Region Football Association.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) elections was scheduled for today with the various Regional Football Associations (RFA) set to elect their leaders to administer the running of football in the various regions.

The election is being held across the various regions in the country.