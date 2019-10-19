GFA Elections: We need to put our ideas together beyond October 25 - Okraku

Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, a presidential hopeful of the upcoming Ghana Football Association (GFA) elections, has urged his fellow contestants to help Ghana football thrive with their expertise regardless of the outcome of the elections.

With a barely a week to the most anticipated election in Ghana's football history, which would see six contestants vying for principal position of the GFA on October 25, 2019.

According to Mr. Okraku who is touted as the ''Game Changer'', the solutions to the ailing football in the country rest on the shoulders of fellow contenders, therefore the need to unite and move Ghana football forward after the elections.

“Football is the only sport that is consumed in over 211 countries. Football is so powerful and transcends beyond our individual wishes and aspiration.

“It therefore means that, we need all aspirants together beyond October 25 in putting our ideas together for the common good of football in the country. The solutions to the ailing industry lies in our own hands,'' Mr. Kurt said.

He also sent well wishes to his fellow candidates including George Afriyie, Nana Yaw Amponsah, George Ankoma Mensah, Fred Pappoe and Amanda Clinton.

Meanwhile, a Presidential debate will be staged on Monday, October 21 as aspirants gear up for the big day on October 25, 2019.