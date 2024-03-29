GFA General Secretary opens CAF Licence C course in Prampram

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.) has opened the CAF Licence C coaching course at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

Thirty coaches (29 Ghanaians and 1 Nigerian) are participating in the first module of the CAF Licence C course, which will run for the next ten (10) days. This is the 5th batch of the Licence C course in Ghana since the introduction of the CAF new Coaching Convention.

The course content, developed and designed by the Technical Director of the Association, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah in accordance with the requirements of the new Convention, was approved by the Confederation of African Football's Technical Division (CAF) in 2022.

Principles of learning and coaching, Technique Development (Passing Drills), Methods of Coaching, Introduction to Methods of Coaching, Systems and Tactics, Football Analysis, Warm-up before Youth training, Physical preparation of young players, Communication Skills and the Role of a Coach in Talent Development are among the topics covered. The course content also includes video analysis, laws of the game and conducting interviews, and engaging the media.

The participants, after the 10-day theory and practical sessions in Module I, will go on a one-month internship with a football club for assessment and evaluation.

As part of the modules, the thirty coaches would automatically return to the Technical Center â€“ the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram - for 10 more days to complete Module II of the course and write an examination before passing out.

At the opening ceremony, Technical Director, Prof. Mintah urged the potential License C coaches to be practical with the knowledge they will acquire from the course instructors.

Prof. Mintah also encouraged them to persevere in their profession and aim higher no matter the challenges they face in the game.

"As you go through these modules, you will acquire a lot of knowledge. Take your lessons serious and always persevere to move up no matter the challenges," he urged.

General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.), who opened the course, applauded the trainee coaches for their commitment, dedication, and encouraged them to aspire to become the best in their industry.

He also urged them to protect the image of their profession and be professional in their public utterances.

"This is your chosen profession, and you must always protect it by conducting yourselves well in public. You must let what you are learning here show in your conduct to show what the Ghanaian coach has to offer.

"The biggest challenge for most coaches is their post-match interviews, especially after a defeat. But that is where you show your calmness and analysis of the game. You can win the admiration of many with how you conduct yourself," the General Secretary advised.

The General Secretary assured that the Association will continue to offer opportunities for coaches to upgrade their knowledge and skills.

Module I of the course is expected to end on April 5, 2024.