GFA holds successful meeting with clubs on revised betPawa partnership

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has successfully met with the 18 Premier League clubs to discuss various issues related to the progress of the league, including a revised partnership with betPawa.

The meeting, which took place on November 28, 2023, at the GFA's Boardroom, addressed the updated agreement between the GFA and betPawa, which includes increased Locker Room Bonuses for players of every team that wins a league match.

Additionally, betPawa will complete the artificial pitch at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

The clubs also discussed and agreed upon a package provided by the Association to support clubs for the 2023/24 league season. The meeting reviewed the season so far and explored strategies to further improve the Ghana Premier League.

The revised partnership between the GFA and betPawa aims to enhance the league's competitiveness and reward players for their hard work and dedication.

The increased Locker Room Bonuses will serve as an incentive for players to perform at their best, ultimately leading to a more exciting and competitive league.

Furthermore, the completion of the artificial pitch at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence will provide a state-of-the-art facility for players to train and develop their skills. This investment in infrastructure will contribute to the long-term growth and success of Ghanaian football.