GFA honors late Asante Kotoko legend Papa Arko at One Week Celebration

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) paid tribute to the late Asante Kotoko legend Papa Arko during the One Week celebration held on Thursday.

Papa Arko who captained Asante Kotoko in the late 1970s and early 1980s, passed away on November 26 after a battle with illness.

As a mark of respect to the former Ghanaian star, GFA President Kurt Okraku, alongside several other officials, attended the One Week event at Heroes Park in Kumasi.

Papa Arko's contribution to Asante Kotoko's history was significant, notably leading the team to victory in the 1983 CAF Champions League.

The late footballer also represented Ghana in two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, leaving an indelible mark on the sport.

The One Week celebration brought together ex-teammates of Papa Arko and retired footballers, creating a heartfelt moment to reflect on his achievements and legacy in Ghanaian football.