GFA identifies suspects in fans' misconduct towards Kotoko-Nations match officials

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Safety and Security Committee says four suspects have been identified over fans’ misconduct towards match officials during Asante Kotoko’s 1-0 defeat to Nations FC in last Sunday’s Ghana Premier League in Kumasi.

Kotoko were charged by the GFA after their fans' inappropriate behaviour during the match.

Referee James Taylor and his two assistants Kwesi Brobbey and Roland Addy as well as fourth official Hasim Yakubu were subjected to abuse and attacks by fans at the Baba Yara Stadium.

It is also alleged that the club’s social media commentary on the match officials in the same fixture constitutes misconduct that brings the name of the game into disrepute.

The club has since condemned the behaviour of their supporters and called it â€˜detestable’.

In a statement released on Wednesday, 27 March 2024, the safety and security committee of the GFA said it has "taken the matter up, and is liaising with the Kumasi Regional Police Command to bring persons responsible for the aforementioned acts to book."

"So far, four suspects have been identified and it is expected that they will cooperate fully with the police in their investigations."

"Persons responsible for these disturbances at match venues cannot be allowed to tarnish the image of the game."

“The Football Association remains committed to uprooting the canker of violence at match venues out of Ghana football," the statement added.