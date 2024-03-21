GFA introduces new development teams to enrich national strategy and nurture young talent

In pursuit of its comprehensive football vision, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced plans to establish six new youth developmental national teams for both boys and girls.

Following consultations with the Technical Directorate, these additional teams seek to fully implement the nation's strategic football objectives while catering to various age divisions.

For boys, the newly formed teams consist of U-16, U-18, U-19, and U-21 levels. Meanwhile, the girls' division comprises U-16, U-18, U-19, U-21, and U-23 teams.

These additions supplement the existing competitive national rostersâ€”including the men's and women's senior sides, plus current junior teams like the U-17 and U-20 groups for girls and U-17, U-20, and U-23 teams for boys.

Beyond these competitive divisions, the GFA currently supports U-15 teams for both genders, fostering growth and acting as nurseries for higher-level counterparts within the system.

Extending further down the pipeline, the introduction of the new national teams aims to create seamless transitions among age brackets, ensuring no promising talent slips through the cracks domestically.

These developments present ample opportunity for experienced coaches accredited via the GFA's Domestic Player Certificate (DNA) program to gain exposure at the highest level.

Players across the expanded spectrum of ages will regularly convene for training sessions, camps, and matchesâ€”both locally and abroadâ€”to maximize their individual skill sets and strengthen the collective cohesion of their respective units.

Ultimately, this robust expansion bolsters the GFA's commitment to developing young athletes en route to competing at prestigious global tournaments sanctioned by CAF and FIFA.