GFA names player status committee members

The Executive Council of the GFA has named a five-member Players' Status Committee for the Association.

The committee will be chaired by Is-Hak Alhassan, with Lawyer Cornelius R. Otoo as Vice Chairman.

Other members of the Committee are: Sylvester Mensah, Kwame Ayew and Vivian Aggor.

The duties of the Player Status Committee include settling of employment, status, eligiblity, compensation and contractual disputes involving GFA , clubs, players, coaches and other officials, intermediaries, and licensed match agents.

The Committee will function in accordance with the GFA Statutes, the FIFA Regulations on the status and transfer of players, the GFA Regulations in respect of the status and domestic transfer of players, as well as the rules governing the procedure of the GFA Players' Status Committee.

credit: Ghanafa.org