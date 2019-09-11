GFA PRESIDENCY : Dr Tony Aubynn supports Integrity test for aspirants

Board chairman of Medeama Sporting Club Dr. Tony Aubynn says he supports the idea of aspirants who want to contest Ghana Football Association elections to go through integrity test.

Speaking to Saddick Adams on Angel FM Floodlight Sports he said " if we are serious to rebrand Ghana football then we must embrace the integrity test. This is a process to restore public confidence into our game. We need persons who are transparent, incorrupt and have the fa at heart "

Dr Tony Aubynn is expected to officially declare his intentions to contest GFA Presidential seat in the upcoming elections on Friday.

The vacant Ghana football Association presidential seat has seen names like George Afriyie, Wilfred Osei Palmer, Fred Pappoe, Kurt Okraku and Nana Yaw Amponsah declaring their intentions to contest.