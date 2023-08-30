GFA President Kurt Okraku applauds new club licensing initiatives

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has expressed his optimism about the positive impact of the newly implemented club licensing operations on the structure and operations of football clubs in the country.

The new regulations, as stipulated by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), now require clubs to have female teams as a prerequisite for participating in African competitions. Notably, all Ghana Premier League clubs have aligned with this directive by establishing or partnering with female and youth teams.

During the launch event of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, Kurt Okraku praised the significance of these new club licensing requirements and the positive transformation they promise to bring to Ghanaian football.

He emphasised, "The new club licensing released by CAF will help clubs work toward strengthening the foundation of club operations. We cannot overlook the pivotal role the new club licensing will play in shaping the standards and professionalism of our league."

Okraku further highlighted the wide-ranging benefits of these interventions, which are designed to elevate various aspects of club operations. "These interventions are designed to elevate the quality of infrastructure, administration, financial management, and ultimately benefiting the clubs and the entire football ecosystem," he stated.

With these changes, the Ghanaian football landscape is set to witness improved standards of professionalism and development as clubs align with the evolving requirements and expectations.