GFA President Kurt Okraku backs Medeama to go all the way in CAF Champions League

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has expressed his unwavering confidence in Medeama SC after the Ghanaian champions secured qualification to the CAF Champions League group stage.

Medeama achieved this feat by defeating Guinean giants Horoya AC in the final qualifying round. Now, they are set to compete against some of the best teams on the continent, and Okraku believes they have what it takes to go all the way in the competition.

During a conversation with Medeama upon their return to Ghana from Guinea on Sunday, Okraku shared his optimistic outlook. He stated, "Once this is out of the way, we have a much bigger platform to show our quality not only from the West but also from Ghana. The group stage is a very interesting stage. A stage where your technical team, led by the head coach, will have to show to the rest of Africa that he is the best in Africa. It is the stage where each one of you will have to show that you are the best in your individual positions and as a team, and I have no doubt that we will again show."

He continued, "Hopefully and gladly enough, you will be playing in Tarkwa, and once you are playing in Tarkwa, it must be a fearful den, a fearful ground for all the competing teams in this year's CAF Champions League. I believe the entire country will be supportive of your sacrifices, will be supportive of your efforts, and eventually, the Almighty God will bless your hard work with that envious trophy. I believe so, I trust you, and the Football Association will be behind you a million per cent. Ghana, represented by the country, will also be behind you a million per cent. Be rest assured that we will support you all the way until you touch that trophy."