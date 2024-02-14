GFA President Kurt Okraku commends former President Kufuor's impact on Ghana Football

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kurt Okraku has extended heartfelt appreciation to former president of Ghana John Agyekum Kufuor for his significant contributions to the advancement of football during his tenure.

Okraku lauded Kufuor's pivotal role in propelling Ghana's football success, particularly citing the country's qualification for the FIFA World Cup in 2006.

Before assuming the presidency, Kufuor played a key role in the administration of Asante Kotoko, making substantial contributions to the growth and development of the renowned club, Asante Kotoko.

During the unveiling of the J.A Kufuor Cup, Okraku highlighted Kufuor's enduring commitment to football development, stating, "Our President played his part and indeed continues to play his part in developing our football. From the time before and the time he took leadership of Krobea Asante Kotoko to the time he took us to the Mundial in 2006."

Okraku emphasised the importance of supporting Kufuor's initiatives aimed at raising funds for his foundation and further enhancing the growth of football in Ghana. To demonstrate solidarity, Okraku and a group of selected individuals pledged to purchase 5,000 tickets for the foundation, which will be distributed among football enthusiasts.

The J.A Kufour Cup, scheduled to be held on Sunday, February 18, 2024, between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC, serves as part of the efforts by the John Agyekum Kufuor Foundation to generate funds and honor the enduring legacy of the former President.

Expressing the GFA's unwavering support for the cause, Okraku affirmed, "The GFA is very supportive of this course, we have given our blessing and indeed we will be at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday to fully support this special game."

Okraku urged Ghanaians to rally behind the two teams as they compete in this significant fixture, encouraging everyone to come out in large numbers to witness the exciting encounter at the heart of Ghanaian football.